Throwback Thursday: Fish sketches for book

Today I am posting some early sketches from my children's book "Fernnie the Fish Finds Glasses."

Technique: These are sketched in, in pencil. I then did the drawing in black ink. I placed color in with colored pencils. This was followed by white ink for highlights.

The eventual charaters were done in Procreate.

This are not finished drawings but I was trying to decide whether to do the fish as cartoons of real fish with those features or to do the fish as fictitous characters. I, kind of, settled for an in between look.

You can see the results at my store. (below)

If you have children (or adults who act like it) please consider purchasing my children's book:

"Fernnie the Fish Finds Glasses"

The book is about self-esteem and being your own person. The underlying theme is about bullying.

