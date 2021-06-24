Harry Butler

DailyUI #001 - Sign up!

ui app 001 daily ui daily dailyui design
Download color palette

Today is the day I've finally decided to take the plunge into the Daily UI challenge! Day 1 is a sign up page and this is what I came up with.

🌵

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
