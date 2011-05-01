Nathaniel David Utesch

Nathaniel

Nathaniel David Utesch
Nathaniel David Utesch
  • Save
Nathaniel icon logo personal identity
Download color palette

Up to my eyes in a bit of an overhaul. Been using an image transfer of a "sputnik" icon I drew a while back on misc biz (http://drbl.in/LJh). Curious if this new one looks like anything. And kinda quite alright if it doesn't.

#sputnik #drawingcompass #leaves #thatsaboutit

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Nathaniel David Utesch
Nathaniel David Utesch

More by Nathaniel David Utesch

View profile
    • Like