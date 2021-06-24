Lady Designer

IMMOLEAD Booklet Design

Lady Designer
Lady Designer
  • Save
IMMOLEAD Booklet Design animation 3d adobe illistator c4d motion graphics logo illustration design magazine design flyer graphic design brochure design catalog design booklet design branding
Download color palette

Booklet Design. The main goal was to simplify the present of Hair Waxing design by simplifying the color Scheme and adding more Picture to the entire content so imagery came to the main focus and easy to learning

Design: Booklet Design | Print Ready
Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop
Don't forget to watch on full pixel :)

By the way, I’m currently available for freelance projects.

Hire: fiverrgraphiclady@gmail.com

And check out my gig: FIVERR

Thank you for watching!

Lady Designer
Lady Designer

More by Lady Designer

View profile
    • Like