IMMOLEAD Booklet Design

Booklet Design. The main goal was to simplify the present of Hair Waxing design by simplifying the color Scheme and adding more Picture to the entire content so imagery came to the main focus and easy to learning
Design: Booklet Design | Print Ready
Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop
