Voxel Game (Truck Level) truck game design game voxel game 3d art voxel digitalart magicavoxel isometric 3d
I'm so excited to finally announce the game we've been working on for the while now, called "Build Heroes:Idle Survival Journey", is out for early access!

It's still in its early states and changes are yet to come but I wanted to show you a few renders to see what's the feel of the game's models and scenes.

