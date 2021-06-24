sadhana

Day044

sadhana
sadhana
  • Save
Day044 app ui design
Download color palette

Favorites .Day44 of 100 days UI challenge
https://youtu.be/EtYO8PMAtcU - Working of the prototype. In this I tried to replicate facebook's 'Like interaction'.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
sadhana
sadhana

More by sadhana

View profile
    • Like