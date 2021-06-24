Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashley R.

Countdown Timer App

Ashley R.
Ashley R.
  • Save
Countdown Timer App design timer app timer countdown timer figma dailyui apple app ux design ui design user interface
Download color palette

I chose to create a simple countdown timer app for #DailyUI challenge.

Ashley R.
Ashley R.

More by Ashley R.

View profile
    • Like