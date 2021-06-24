Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Song Stories

Song Stories logodesign logodesigns combination mark combination logo writers design writing guitar music logo songs illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art branding logo graphic design
This's one of my interested ideas that I was created before for combination logos.
So as you see my friends the name is " Song Stories " that's mean that I should give a great reflection to this company in the logo, so I tried to create a combination between guitar ( to reflect music ) and pen ( to reflect stories ).
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

