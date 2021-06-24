This's one of my interested ideas that I was created before for combination logos.

So as you see my friends the name is " Song Stories " that's mean that I should give a great reflection to this company in the logo, so I tried to create a combination between guitar ( to reflect music ) and pen ( to reflect stories ).

What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉

