🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This's one of my interested ideas that I was created before for combination logos.
So as you see my friends the name is " Song Stories " that's mean that I should give a great reflection to this company in the logo, so I tried to create a combination between guitar ( to reflect music ) and pen ( to reflect stories ).
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com