Knowledge is Power. Share it.

graphic design inspiration playoff contest thinkific
"Knowledge is Power. Share It."

Inspired by this text from Thinkific because I feel embraced by the Design community and I am always looking to improve my skills by practicing Design everyday.

This is my very first piece of Graphic Design. I feel glad to be part of this contest.

Font: Barlow
Tool: Figma

portfolio: https://nicholascampos.webflow.io
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
    • Like