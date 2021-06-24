"Knowledge is Power. Share It."

Inspired by this text from Thinkific because I feel embraced by the Design community and I am always looking to improve my skills by practicing Design everyday.

This is my very first piece of Graphic Design. I feel glad to be part of this contest.

Font: Barlow

Tool: Figma

portfolio: https://nicholascampos.webflow.io

email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com