KateYantsen

Technologies are anywhere

KateYantsen
KateYantsen
  • Save
Technologies are anywhere branding 3d graphic design motion graphics design illustration website reality technology xr virtual production digital virtual vr ar
Download color palette

One explaining gif about technologies we're creating with the 'Phygitalism' team. I'm working on our new site about Art projects.

KateYantsen
KateYantsen

More by KateYantsen

View profile
    • Like