Book / Bikes, Skeletons & Everything / The College School

I designed a workshop for the preschool children of The College School in St. Louis, to share their stories around biking and... everything else. The children drew their ideas and I transcribed their thoughts and designed a book to share their stories.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
multidisciplinary designer
