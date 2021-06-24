🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In my first internship in PackitUp.io I was a Frontend Developer to assist in ongoing projects. I was assisting to develop the new version of the mobile based app for both iOS and Android. I was involved to design this app in Figma and after that I have done the coding the MVP app for iOS and Android devices in React Native. I also took an active role in migrating the app from Vue.js to React Native. This is the link please go and visit - https://thejoynapp.com/