In my first internship in PackitUp.io I was a Frontend Developer to assist in ongoing projects. I was assisting to develop the new version of the mobile based app for both iOS and Android. I was involved to design this app in Figma and after that I have done the coding the MVP app for iOS and Android devices in React Native. I also took an active role in migrating the app from Vue.js to React Native. This is the link please go and visit - https://thejoynapp.com/