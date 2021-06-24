Pallabi Ghosh Das

JOYN

JOYN branding ui lovemywork mydesign design
In my first internship in PackitUp.io I was a Frontend Developer to assist in ongoing projects. I was assisting to develop the new version of the mobile based app for both iOS and Android. I was involved to design this app in Figma and after that I have done the coding the MVP app for iOS and Android devices in React Native. I also took an active role in migrating the app from Vue.js to React Native. This is the link please go and visit - https://thejoynapp.com/

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
