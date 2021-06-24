Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Senya Zhukavin

Poster design – Bauhaus-Schachspiel

Poster design – Bauhaus-Schachspiel chess illustration design graphic design bauhaus olive green poster
Form and completion of each figure are subject to the dictum of function. The figures harmonize with the playing surface, the chessboard, since they do not form a playful contrast, but rather find their way stringently into the symmetry.

The Bauhaus chess of workshop master represents a embodies of the Bauhaus idea not only because of its appearance. It even contains a message.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
