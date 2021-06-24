Liz Sullivan

Annual Report / Ranken Technical College

Liz Sullivan
Liz Sullivan
Hire Me
  • Save
Annual Report / Ranken Technical College research design typography final art
Download color palette

I designed this annual report as well as cover and interior photo-illustrations and charts for Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Liz Sullivan
Liz Sullivan
multidisciplinary designer
Hire Me

More by Liz Sullivan

View profile
    • Like