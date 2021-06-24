Daily UI Challenge #009

Daily UI Challenge #9:

Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each device type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.

For this one, i decided to go with a simple, sleek traditional music player design, while also incorporating a visual representation of the song queue. I'm throwing it back to the 90s, 2000s, making the album designs look like CDs. My inspiration for this was sort of like a jukebox. Hope you guys enjoy :) Let me know what you like / don't like!

(Also portrayed some of my favourite albums ever.)