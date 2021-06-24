Daily UI Challenge #009

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI Challenge #9:
Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each device type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.
For this one, i decided to go with a simple, sleek traditional music player design, while also incorporating a visual representation of the song queue. I'm throwing it back to the 90s, 2000s, making the album designs look like CDs. My inspiration for this was sort of like a jukebox. Hope you guys enjoy :) Let me know what you like / don't like!
(Also portrayed some of my favourite albums ever.)