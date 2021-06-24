Clavers Chabi

It's difficult to pay house rent all alone nowadays with the current economy. People have been contributing as mate to rent an apartment. Lately, it's rare to trust or to be with a best mate for an apartment. Mymate is a mobile app that help you get a trusted and matched roommate, it's also allow you to post room, or look for room accordingly, you can check a room, you can check a mate profile, and it's secured.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
