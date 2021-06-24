Jakub Brończak

Glinik Complex Identity

Jakub Brończak
Jakub Brończak
  • Save
Glinik Complex Identity industrial petroleum shaft drilling shaft ground borehole drill
Download color palette

GLINIK's main products are drilling tools for underground drilling.

Full Identity on Behance:
www.behance.net/gallery/19865315/GLINIK-Rebranding

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Jakub Brończak
Jakub Brończak

More by Jakub Brończak

View profile
    • Like