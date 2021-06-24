Solomon Selvam
Grand Design Lab

Hire My Team App Design

Solomon Selvam
Grand Design Lab
Solomon Selvam for Grand Design Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Hire My Team App Design branding logo illustration granddesignlab app minimal ux ui concept design
Download color palette

Simple app design for finding and posting job using Hire My Team app

Press (L) if you like the shot and don't forget to follow @
https://dribbble.com/GrandDesignLab
https://dribbble.com/solomonselvam

www.granddesignlab.com

Collaborate with us? Mail us at contact@granddesignlab.com

Feel free to download the source file

hiremyteam.xd
100 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Grand Design Lab
Grand Design Lab
A Bridge for your Product Design | UI/UX Design
Hire Us

More by Grand Design Lab

View profile
    • Like