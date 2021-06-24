Malduk Vlahović

History of the town of Omiš - web layout

Malduk Vlahović
Malduk Vlahović
  • Save
History of the town of Omiš - web layout webdesign vintage retro gold town concept ui design minimal modern web
Download color palette

I'm rebounding this design to a web design I've created close to half a year ago. I wanted to capture my progress in mastering typography, color and layout.

I've been nitpicking this design and I still don't feel like it's there yet. To stop myself from getting stuck, I've decided to post it. If I find ways to improve it, I suppose you will see it after another 6 months has passed.

Thank you for viewing my work!

Find me on other platforms:
https://linktr.ee/malduk

47659ec2bfcf263ea6c843af92643fbc
Rebound of
Vintage landing page for the town of Omiš
By Malduk Vlahović
View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Malduk Vlahović
Malduk Vlahović

More by Malduk Vlahović

View profile
    • Like