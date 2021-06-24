History of the town of Omiš - web layout

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm rebounding this design to a web design I've created close to half a year ago. I wanted to capture my progress in mastering typography, color and layout.
I've been nitpicking this design and I still don't feel like it's there yet. To stop myself from getting stuck, I've decided to post it. If I find ways to improve it, I suppose you will see it after another 6 months has passed.
Thank you for viewing my work!
Find me on other platforms:
https://linktr.ee/malduk