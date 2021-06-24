Guilherme Aquere

Daily 01 - Sign Up

Guilherme Aquere
Guilherme Aquere
  • Save
Daily 01 - Sign Up sign up dailyui ux ui product design graphic design design
Download color palette

Daily 01 - Sign Up

Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.

Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Guilherme Aquere
Guilherme Aquere

More by Guilherme Aquere

View profile
    • Like