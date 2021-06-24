UX and UI design for a Talent Management Platform

We've been working on a fresh new UI for a talent management platform, centred around diversity and reducing bias in the appraisal process.

Working with Francisco Laterza and other Lighthouse team members, we helped our client to map and define the end to end user journey and UX for the platform, which we then brought to life through a bold colour palette, illustrations by Pablo Stanley, and a comprehensive set of UI components.

We can't wait for the platform to go live and start making a difference!