Fractal Mind

Fractal Mind art fractal stars explosion skull wallpaper colllage photoshop graphic design design
Collage I created as a desktop wallpaper meant to symbolize a busy mind. These are thoughts that proceed to the next and the next and so on, cascading over one another.

