Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

Branding Mindsum/ Mental Health Platform/ Nonprofit Organization

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
  • Save
Branding Mindsum/ Mental Health Platform/ Nonprofit Organization ux mental health platform therapist product health mental branding agency social enterprise mental support mental health web development webflow social impact nonprofit logo website design web design brand designer brand design branding
Download color palette

Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.

We helped them create a brand for their newly launched platform.

See for yourself 👉 Mindsum's new website

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

Medium | Twitter | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

More by Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

View profile
    • Like