Landing Page: Sobrano Pizza

Landing Page: Sobrano Pizza illustration logo graphic design app design food delivery red design interaction ui pizza
Designing a LANDING PAGE is the deciding step to a good market-friendly design. Although the Sobrano Pizza, doesn't exist. However, the iteration makes me feel, we need one.
