Michael Lurry

Booz Allen Hamilton writing resource presentation

Michael Lurry
Michael Lurry
  • Save
Booz Allen Hamilton writing resource presentation avatars presentations illustration drawing digital art comics coloring cartoons cartoon illustration
Download color palette

I was hired by Booz Allen Hamilton to create characters for a writing video with voiceovers.

Michael Lurry
Michael Lurry

More by Michael Lurry

View profile
    • Like