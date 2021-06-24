#DailyUI

Challenge:

"Design a Direct Messaging app, profile, or chatbox. Consider the parties involved in the messages, images, placement, and context of the messages."

(Designed in Figma)

Check out the link:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122205557/Messaging-App-UI

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries:

ashitaseth9454@gmail.com