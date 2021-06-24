Ashita Vijay seth

Messaging App UI

Ashita Vijay seth
Ashita Vijay seth
  • Save
Messaging App UI dailyuichallenge dailyui design ui uiux
Download color palette

#DailyUI
Challenge:
"Design a Direct Messaging app, profile, or chatbox. Consider the parties involved in the messages, images, placement, and context of the messages."
(Designed in Figma)

Check out the link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122205557/Messaging-App-UI

Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries:
ashitaseth9454@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Ashita Vijay seth
Ashita Vijay seth

More by Ashita Vijay seth

View profile
    • Like