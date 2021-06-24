mistudiospk

Outdoor Banner Design

mistudiospk
mistudiospk
  • Save
Outdoor Banner Design graphic design
Download color palette

Banner Design for Soccer League. This was a freelance project. I design it in Illustrator + Photoshop, Client was so satisfied.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
mistudiospk
mistudiospk

More by mistudiospk

View profile
    • Like