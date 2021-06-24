Kelsey Cook

I wrote and designed the Branding Guide as a simplified crash course in branding and marketing for missionaries to use when creating promotional materials. They are encouraged to hire a designer, but often they like to create their materials theirselves to save money. I wanted to give them resources for learning how to do this without overwhelming them since design or marketing isn't typically their field of interest.

