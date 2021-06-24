Ben Stickings

Pisces - Astrology - Illustration ♓️🐟

Pisces - Astrology - Illustration ♓️🐟 digitalart moon sun branding zodiac season zodiac horoscopes pisces fish turquiose green giftcard printdesign astrology flowers flowerart illustrator lilies water illustration
  1. season_pisces_72ppi copy.jpg
  2. pisces_mock.jpg

Illustration to represent the Pisces season to eventually be printed for gift cards. This season marks the end of the astrological year. The imagery of the water lilies and the dreamy colours of the sea represents the element of Pisces, which is water and the symbol of two fish tied to one another.

Go to my website for more detail and projects:
https://tiradesign.co.uk

