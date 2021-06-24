Pisces - Astrology - Illustration ♓️🐟

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Illustration to represent the Pisces season to eventually be printed for gift cards. This season marks the end of the astrological year. The imagery of the water lilies and the dreamy colours of the sea represents the element of Pisces, which is water and the symbol of two fish tied to one another.
Go to my website for more detail and projects:
https://tiradesign.co.uk