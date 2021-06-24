Liz Sullivan

Book / Weekend Language

Book / Weekend Language illustration research book design typography final art
Learn about giving an "elevator speech" by reading "Weekend Language," by Andy Craig and Dave Yewman. I had the opportunity to design the guts of this book, as the cover was designed by Paul Bussmann, a former Fleishman Hillard colleague.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
