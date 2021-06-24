Book / Weekend Language

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Learn about giving an "elevator speech" by reading "Weekend Language," by Andy Craig and Dave Yewman. I had the opportunity to design the guts of this book, as the cover was designed by Paul Bussmann, a former Fleishman Hillard colleague.