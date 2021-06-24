Rudy Arnold

Split Rock Studios Process Icons

Split Rock Studios Process Icons icon vector logo brand design identity design design branding experience design installation pre-production fabrication
In 2020 Split Rock Studios, a studio that tells powerful stories through exhibits, wanted an updated to their brand. Clients might work with them for years to build a beautiful exhibit experience. A set of icons was needed to represent the different stages of their process. Schematic Design, Design Development, Pre-Production, Fabrication, and Installation.

