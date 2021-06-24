Maya Nguyen
Cave of the Crystals

Cave of the Crystals crystal cave characterdesign ipadpro ipad illustrator photoshop fireart studio character naica gems crystals cave 2d illustration texture procreate illustration fireart 2d
  1. Crystals.png
  2. Crystals.png
  3. Crystals.mp4

Hi guys, recently I've found out about this Giant Crystal Cave in Mexico, and inspired by it, I decided to create this illustration. The cave itself looks really fascinating! 💎 ✨

