Brochure / SLSO / Philanthropy

I designed this brochure folder for a niche "giving audience" for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra philanthropy department. The challenge was that this piece was needed immediately and we were working on the new brand simultaneously, so the piece had to be evergreen with the old and new branding. It was also important that this piece have very legible typography. The business card area of the folder holds collateral materials and features a photo of main contact, Elizabeth, in case her business card was misplaced.