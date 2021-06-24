MOBILE SIGN IN DESIGN

Hi everyone,

this is my other UI design.

color is my first concern to up the hight level of design.

so what do u think about this one?

🤔

Hmmm,

please don't be hesitate to give me some advice 😊

I would be welcome.

put your comment below.

Thank you ☺️☺️

..........................................

find me on:

Instagram: @indahosii

linkedin: Indah Rosita

dribbble : Indah Rosita

Email: indahh.rosita@gmail.com

Software: Figma