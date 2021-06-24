Stefan Marshall

2030 Climate Challenge - Web Design

  1. Overview.jpg
  2. Homepage.jpg
  3. Duo.jpg

Website design for a competition launched to find the most impactful and durable solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the buildings, industry, and/or transportation sectors in the U.S. by 2030.

