Sajal Jahan

Glassmorphism - Pricing

Sajal Jahan
Sajal Jahan
Hire Me
  • Save
Glassmorphism - Pricing mobile app design pricing page mobile app 3d charecter gradient clean design user interface user experience ux glassmorphism
Download color palette

Wassup Gys i am back with my new shot.

Keep in touch with me gys...
And Need your love.

I am available for both freelance and permanent work. Please leave your message in sajaljahandesk@gmail.com if you have any project for me.

Thanks. :)

Sajal Jahan
Sajal Jahan
Web & Mobile Based Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Sajal Jahan

View profile
    • Like