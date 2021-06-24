Steve Wolf

Müesi Cafe

Steve Wolf
Steve Wolf
Hire Me
  • Save
Müesi Cafe restaurant lettering serif identity logotype eat san francisco food cafe lockup illustration branding typography logo
Download color palette

Congrats to our friends at Müesi Cafe on their recent launch! Müesi Cafe is a new European-inspired cafe located in San Francisco. They are serving up fresh muesli bowls, sandwiches, coffee and savory toasts. We had the opportunity to develop their identity and created a brand that felt approachable, healthy, and fresh. The symbol we created combines their two primary offerings: muesli and coffee. We hope to share more from this project soon and if you’re in San Francisco, give them a visit!

Steve Wolf
Steve Wolf
Brand identity designer and illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Steve Wolf

View profile
    • Like