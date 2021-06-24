Congrats to our friends at Müesi Cafe on their recent launch! Müesi Cafe is a new European-inspired cafe located in San Francisco. They are serving up fresh muesli bowls, sandwiches, coffee and savory toasts. We had the opportunity to develop their identity and created a brand that felt approachable, healthy, and fresh. The symbol we created combines their two primary offerings: muesli and coffee. We hope to share more from this project soon and if you’re in San Francisco, give them a visit!