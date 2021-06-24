Karl Bembridge

Black Friday | Typographical Project

Black Friday | Typographical Project sansserif shopping money blackfriday poster text minimal graphics simple typography
This project that began in early September was based around the idea of designing a typographical poster for Black Friday, a tradition where retailers make special offers on products near the run up to Christmas, by the way of a visual style that combines minimalism and simplicity together.

To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog :)

