Photographer Maria Garcia | Website homepage design

HOMEPAGE DESIGN
[ENG] This is the home page of a fictional firm that hosts a variety of
photographers. They show their portfolio here and provide contacts
for communication so that they can start collaborating with them.
[RUS] Это домашняя страница сайта вымышленной фирмы, в
которой находятся разные фотографы. Они показывают здесь
своё портфолио и предоставляют контакты для связи,
чтобы с ними могли начать сотрудничать.
Font / Шрифт: Open Sans
ExtraBold 800
Bold 700
SemiBold 600
Regular 400
Light 300
Color model / Цветовая модель: RGB
#181818
#252525
#184A36
#D53909
#FFFFFF
For cooperation, write here, on Behance, e-mail or social network:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/yanarassudovskaya
E-mail: rassichka@gmail.com
Inst: https://www.instagram.com/lady_charlotte___/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lady_Charlotte1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElegantLadyCharlotte/