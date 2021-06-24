Yana Rassudovskaya

Photographer Maria Garcia | Website homepage design

Photographer Maria Garcia | Website homepage design лес website web design photography photographer homepage forest fire
Download color palette

HOMEPAGE DESIGN

[ENG] This is the home page of a fictional firm that hosts a variety of
photographers. They show their portfolio here and provide contacts
for communication so that they can start collaborating with them.

[RUS] Это домашняя страница сайта вымышленной фирмы, в​​​​​​​
которой находятся разные фотографы. Они показывают здесь
своё портфолио и предоставляют контакты для связи,
чтобы с ними могли начать сотрудничать.

Font / Шрифт: Open Sans
ExtraBold 800
Bold 700
SemiBold 600
Regular 400
Light 300

Color model / Цветовая модель: RGB
#181818
#252525
#184A36
#D53909
#FFFFFF

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
