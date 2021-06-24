Victoria Novvak

Digital Marketing Company - Landing Page

Victoria Novvak
Victoria Novvak
  • Save
Digital Marketing Company - Landing Page online violet digital digital marketing web page web design web landing page ui design uiux design ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

getting inspired by Digital Marketing service I've decided to create a concept of a landing page for Corporate DM company.

Hit the like and tell me what you think!
See ya!

Victoria Novvak
Victoria Novvak

More by Victoria Novvak

View profile
    • Like