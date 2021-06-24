Coffee Shop outside menu

Oleg Oros

The idea of the layout comes from the client, and we did a photo shooing for the top hero shot and adjusted layout due to the amount of the text. The menu is bilingual, the legibility idea is to have the text in polish in bold and the English text in the lighter font

