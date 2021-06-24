Online Doctor Consultation App - We Care

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Folks !
This is an online Doctor Consultation App where user can book an quick online appointment without leaving home. It connects you to specialist doctors from most trusted hospitals. Instant Online Doctor Consultation through video/chat/visit. The user can also upload their prescriptions and lab reports for further use.
This time I tried to implement a design that is clean and comfortable to use. Hope you like it.
Press "L" if you like it also Feel free to drop your feedback.
Check out my complete case study on Behance