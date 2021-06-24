Roman Androsiuk

My Eexpedition | p.2

It took A LOT of optical adjustments to make this look right... aaaaand... I messed up with the colour contrasts. I wanted to highlight the peaks so badly that I missed 1 of the main design principles. Never again.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
