Swarm Bzzaar Style Guide Buttons & Icons

The "Bzzaar" is a decentralised two-way token vending machine where a user can obtain BZZ tokens for use on the Swarm network and return BZZ at a value in DAI or ETH. This value/price is dictated by supply and demand and the bonding curve formula.

This interface had to be intuitively understandable (for the target audience of Web 3 intermediate to advanced power users) and had to perform simple functions of “buy” and “sell” for the BZZ token.

Here is the icons and buttons section of the design system created for this project as an extension of the organisation's brand.

See the Bzzaar🐝 token interface here https://bzz.exchange.

