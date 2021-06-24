Ramayana story begins with a man named Rama , the crown prince King Dasarata Kosala with its capital in Ayodya . has three brothers named Barata , Lakshmana and Satrukna . Rama was born of the first wife named Dasarata Kausala , Barata from his second wife named Kaikeyi , and Lakshmana and Satrukna from third wife named Sumitra . They live in harmony .