dinidewanti

Paper Bag Quinn.Scraf

dinidewanti
dinidewanti
  • Save
Paper Bag Quinn.Scraf paper bag islam hijab packaging logo branding
Download color palette

Case Study
Quinn.Scraf is an Indonesian hijab brand. Quinn. Scraf comes from the word Queen improvised to Quinn. Describe a woman as queen and they are special. The brand hijab is dedicated to special Indonesian Muslim women and deserves the best hijab.

Role:
— Naming
— Branding
— Packaging

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
dinidewanti
dinidewanti

More by dinidewanti

View profile
    • Like