Cyrus Restaurant Logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Guys 👋
In this logo, My goal is to display the variety of cuisine of Cyrus Restaurant, inspired by the vast territory under the rule of the Great Cyrus , the great Achaemenid king.
Hit "L" if you like it ❤️
follow me to not miss upcoming work.
Persian Logo from Persian Designer ❤️🤍💚
visit my instagram for more details
https://www.instagram.com/thisomid