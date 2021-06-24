Marko Fuček

Daily UI 009 - Music player with a twist

Marko Fuček
Marko Fuček
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI 009 - Music player with a twist mobile player dailyuichallenge design practice music player music app podcast app practice ux practice user interface design app
Download color palette

A continuation of my design practice and discovery, this time daily UI challenge 009 was creating a music player (tho I went for a podcast player)

Marko Fuček
Marko Fuček
Problem solving made visual.
Hire Me

More by Marko Fuček

View profile
    • Like