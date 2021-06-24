Cruell Serif Typeface - 5 fonts + graphics

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Cruell is clean, luxury typeface with 5 fonts loaded with ligature glyphs, alternates and multilingual support to enchant your next project. Added and 12 compositions, 27 elements in 3 premade colors and 4 pattern tiles. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes.
Cruell is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Uppercase, numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Light
Regular
Medium
Bold
Black
ligature glyphs
alternates
Multilingual support
12 compositions - PNG files
27 elements in 3 color themes - PNG files
4 pattern tiles - PNG files
How to access alternate glyphs?
To access alternate glyphs in Adobe InDesign or Illustrator, choose Window Type & Tables Glyphs
In Photoshop, choose Window Glyphs.
In the panel that opens, click the Show menu and choose Alternates for Selection. Double-click an alternate's thumbnail to swap them out.
Feel free to contact me if you have any questions!
Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/cruell-serif-typeface-5-fonts🙂
