A Cup of Coffee: A little water pot (animated short)

A Cup of Coffee: A little water pot (animated short) 3d motion graphics animation vector illustration
I'm a little tea pot...or maybe a water pot? 👀
Here's an animated short from my new project, "A cup of coffee"
Available for projects, find me on:
Email: @purplep1722@gmail.com
Instagram: instagram.com/colorful.purple
Behance: https://www.behance.net/prakritieeshika

Rebound of
A cup of coffee : Illustration
By Prakriti Eeshika
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
